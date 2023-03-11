iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Up 55.1% in February

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the February 13th total of 928,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,551,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,494,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $586,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,753,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 196,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,627,000 after acquiring an additional 43,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.13. 3,788,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,708,809. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.73 and a 52-week high of $110.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.08 and a 200-day moving average of $109.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

