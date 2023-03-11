iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Position Trimmed by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,035 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,388,000 after buying an additional 453,506 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 273.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 9,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

IJS traded down $2.57 on Friday, hitting $93.88. The company had a trading volume of 498,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,307. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.39. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

