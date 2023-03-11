iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Position Decreased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,005,000. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 5,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 9,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.84 and a 200-day moving average of $107.95. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $128.60.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.