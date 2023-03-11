iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 250,261 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $71,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,132,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,442,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,423,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,301,000 after buying an additional 737,977 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5,355.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 504,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,470,000 after buying an additional 494,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,517,000 after buying an additional 86,701 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

BATS:ITB traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.35. 5,692,707 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.54. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.