Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Sells 330,415 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,037 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 330,415 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $11,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the second quarter worth $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Toll Brothers news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total transaction of $2,170,865.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,940.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $58,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,401.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $2,170,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,940.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,825 shares of company stock worth $5,025,121 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.6 %

TOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $57.37 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 21.02%. Toll Brothers’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.94%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

