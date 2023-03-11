JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the February 13th total of 115,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

JE Cleantech Price Performance

Shares of JCSE stock remained flat at $0.66 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 10,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22. JE Cleantech has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JE Cleantech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in JE Cleantech stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.20% of JE Cleantech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JE Cleantech

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells cleaning systems for various industrial end-use applications in Singapore, Malaysia, and internationally. It provides various cleaning systems and other equipment, including aqueous washing systems, plating and cleaning systems, train cleaning systems, and filtration units.

