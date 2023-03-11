Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) a €42.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($44.68) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.43) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.40 ($35.53) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($44.68) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €45.00 ($47.87) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

G1A stock opened at €43.23 ($45.99) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €31.18 ($33.17) and a 1 year high of €42.60 ($45.32). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €41.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €37.82.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

