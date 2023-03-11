Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bridgestone’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS.
Bridgestone Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Bridgestone has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $20.97.
Bridgestone Company Profile
