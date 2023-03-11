Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bridgestone’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRDCY opened at $19.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Bridgestone has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $20.97.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

