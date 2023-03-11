Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ocular Therapeutix in a report released on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.00) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.81). The consensus estimate for Ocular Therapeutix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OCUL. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Ocular Therapeutix
In other Ocular Therapeutix news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $26,207.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 109,071 shares in the company, valued at $462,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 19,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $83,396.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $26,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,155 shares of company stock worth $161,777 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,080,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 537.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 430,705 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 9,659.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 315,567 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 881.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 307,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.
Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.
