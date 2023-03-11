Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ocular Therapeutix in a report released on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.00) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.81). The consensus estimate for Ocular Therapeutix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OCUL. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Ocular Therapeutix

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $377.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $26,207.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 109,071 shares in the company, valued at $462,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 19,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $83,396.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $26,207.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 109,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,461.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,155 shares of company stock worth $161,777 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCUL. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,080,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 537.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 510,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 430,705 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 9,659.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 315,567 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 881.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 307,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Articles

