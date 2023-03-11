Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 1.5 %

JOBY stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.63. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.35.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Joby Aviation will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $515,042.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,539.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $515,042.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,539.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory Bowles sold 42,151 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $210,755.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,851 shares in the company, valued at $164,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,512. Insiders own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the third quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 9,041.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 486.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 29.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

