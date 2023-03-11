John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.10 billion.

John Wiley & Sons Price Performance

NYSE:WLY opened at $36.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. John Wiley & Sons has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $56.34.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $514.84 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Wiley & Sons Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently -817.65%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Insider Activity at John Wiley & Sons

In related news, EVP Aref Matin sold 11,450 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $498,189.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,166 shares in the company, valued at $355,302.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About John Wiley & Sons

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.