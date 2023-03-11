Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,071.52

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,071.52 ($24.91) and traded as high as GBX 2,166.72 ($26.05). Johnson Matthey shares last traded at GBX 2,122 ($25.52), with a volume of 312,973 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.85) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($27.66) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,200 ($26.46) to GBX 2,350 ($28.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($28.86) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,221.43 ($26.71).

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Johnson Matthey Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,200.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,071.52. The stock has a market cap of £3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,354.15, a PEG ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.37, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

In other Johnson Matthey news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 18 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,253 ($27.09) per share, for a total transaction of £405.54 ($487.66). 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.