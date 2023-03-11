Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 170

Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 160 ($1.92) to GBX 170 ($2.04) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Johnson Service Group Price Performance

JSVGF stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. Johnson Service Group has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $1.18.

Get Johnson Service Group alerts:

Johnson Service Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.