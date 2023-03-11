Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF) Price Target Raised to GBX 170

Johnson Service Group (OTC:JSVGF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 160 ($1.92) to GBX 170 ($2.04) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Johnson Service Group Price Performance
JSVGF stock opened at $1.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18. Johnson Service Group has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $1.18.
Johnson Service Group Company Profile
