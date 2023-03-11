Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Upgraded to Buy by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have GBX 168 ($2.02) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 142 ($1.71).

JUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 120 ($1.44) to GBX 110 ($1.32) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 134 ($1.61) price objective on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 136.17 ($1.64).

Jupiter Fund Management stock opened at GBX 142.20 ($1.71) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.20 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 216.60 ($2.60). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 143.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.81. The firm has a market capitalization of £774.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,580.00 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,888.89%.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

