Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $209.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $264.38.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $179.07 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $92.26 and a one year high of $278.25. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.55.

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total value of $987,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Healy sold 6,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $1,204,797.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,496,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total value of $987,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,227 shares of company stock worth $4,141,825. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,672,000 after acquiring an additional 448,871 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 146.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 694,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,277,000 after acquiring an additional 412,548 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 315.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 525,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,198,000 after acquiring an additional 398,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,825,000 after acquiring an additional 371,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 1,196.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,726,000 after acquiring an additional 323,000 shares during the last quarter.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

