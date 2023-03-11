Kaspa (KAS) Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 18.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $209.73 million and approximately $6.75 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kaspa has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00433840 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,999.27 or 0.29324736 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,206,417,956 coins. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. Kaspa’s official message board is hashdag.medium.com.

Kaspa Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

