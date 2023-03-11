Kava Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $393.73 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $393.73 million and approximately $79.06 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00004424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00070192 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00053364 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000316 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008539 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00023075 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000915 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001549 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 438,293,826 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

