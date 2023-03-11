KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their price objective on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $37.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.73. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $50.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Financial Group

About KB Financial Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.