KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning.
Separately, Bank of America lowered their price objective on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.
KB Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $37.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.73. KB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $30.14 and a 1 year high of $50.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Financial Group
About KB Financial Group
KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.
