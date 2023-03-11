KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 181.0% from the February 13th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
KBC Group stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.43. 36,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,575. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.13. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $22.72 and a 52-week high of $38.54.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KBC Group from €69.00 ($73.40) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on KBC Group from €67.00 ($71.28) to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KBC Group from €64.00 ($68.09) to €58.00 ($61.70) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.
KBC Group NV engages in the provision of bank nsurances. It operates through the following segments: Belgium Business; Czech Republic Business; and International Markets Business Unit. The Belgium Business segment focuses in the activities in Belgium. The Czech Republic Business segment comprises all KBC’s activities in the Czech Republic.
