KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Up 157.7% in February

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, an increase of 157.7% from the February 13th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

KDDI Price Performance

KDDIY stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.14. The company had a trading volume of 63,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,495. The company has a market capitalization of $69.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.90. KDDI has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $18.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get KDDI alerts:

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter.

KDDI Company Profile

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

Featured Stories

