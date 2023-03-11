Keith D. Taylor Sells 1,358 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $688.48, for a total value of $934,955.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,645,380.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Equinix Stock Performance

Equinix stock opened at $665.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $708.05 and its 200-day moving average is $652.17. The company has a market cap of $61.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $776.35.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinix

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.60%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQIX. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen raised Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $811.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Equinix from $762.00 to $753.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $779.28.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

