Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Director Robert S. Singer Acquires 1,000 Shares

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) Director Robert S. Singer purchased 1,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.70 per share, with a total value of $34,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,001 shares in the company, valued at $971,634.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.7 %

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.68.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Further Reading

