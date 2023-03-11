Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 92,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 22,431 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,761.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,761.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $504,763.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,232 shares of company stock valued at $294,958 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 18th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.11%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.55.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

