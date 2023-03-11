KlayUniverse (KUT) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,776.23

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 27.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 37.1% lower against the dollar. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. KlayUniverse has a market cap of $1.64 million and $1,776.23 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.04096331 USD and is down -17.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,564.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

