Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) COO Thomas E. Waldron Sells 31,237 Shares

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,949.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $50.58 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.98 and a 1-year high of $53.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 124.39% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $731.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KTB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $37.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Williams Trading raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,182,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,113,000 after buying an additional 4,687,259 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $20,837,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,211,000 after purchasing an additional 479,542 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 25.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,790,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,188,000 after acquiring an additional 368,007 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kontoor Brands by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,073,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,919,000 after acquiring an additional 310,337 shares during the period.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

