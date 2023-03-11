KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

KP Tissue Stock Performance

TSE:KPT opened at C$10.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$102.68 million, a PE ratio of -18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.59. KP Tissue has a fifty-two week low of C$10.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.20 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

KP Tissue Company Profile

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Featured Stories

