Laqira Protocol (LQR) Trading 2.4% Lower Over Last Week

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Laqira Protocol has a market cap of $25.24 million and $278,016.60 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Laqira Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00433165 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,021.60 or 0.29279102 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol was first traded on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.

All services of Laqira Platform will be available by Laqira token and LQR should be paid as the native currency of the platform. For example in NFT marketplace, buying and selling NFTs will be operated by LQR tokens.”

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Laqira Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Laqira Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Laqira Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.