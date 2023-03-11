Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Director Steven C. Fletcher Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) Director Steven C. Fletcher purchased 2,000 shares of Lee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.98 per share, for a total transaction of $31,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Lee Enterprises Price Performance
NYSE LEE opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.11. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $30.56.
Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 16.78% and a negative net margin of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $193.64 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lee Enterprises
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Lee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
About Lee Enterprises
Lee Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of local news, information, and advertising services. It also offers retail, classified, digital, national advertising, and niche publications. Its digital products include video, digital couponing, behavioral targeting, banner advertisements, and social networking.
Further Reading
