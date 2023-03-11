Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Update

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Stock Down 12.3 %

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.06. 90,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,746. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.

About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The firm explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. It holds interest in the Hay Mountain project, which is located in the southeast of Tombstone, Arizona.

