Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Update

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Stock Down 12.3 %
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.06. 90,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,746. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.13.
About Liberty Star Uranium & Metals
