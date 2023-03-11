Liberty Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,885 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Boeing by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 94,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after purchasing an additional 66,919 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Boeing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 8,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 130.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its stake in Boeing by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,445 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $203.07 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $221.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $208.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.60.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $261.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.13.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

