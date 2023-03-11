Liberty Wealth Management LLC Has $231,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Shares of USB stock opened at $40.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

