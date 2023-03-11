Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Price Tops $1,622.17 on Top Exchanges

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Lido wstETH token can now be bought for $1,622.17 or 0.07923889 BTC on popular exchanges. Lido wstETH has a total market cap of $948.41 million and $92.27 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lido wstETH has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lido wstETH alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.62 or 0.00433795 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,990.53 or 0.29322074 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Lido wstETH

Lido wstETH launched on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account’s share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token’s balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It’s a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don’t support rebasable tokens.

The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user’s wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.

The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

Lido wstETH Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido wstETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lido wstETH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido wstETH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.