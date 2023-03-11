Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY) Short Interest Up 223.8% in February

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 223.8% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Life Healthcare Group Price Performance

Shares of LTGHY stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $4.31. 3,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,781. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.10. Life Healthcare Group has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $6.47.

Get Life Healthcare Group alerts:

About Life Healthcare Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which operates hospitals through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Southern Africa and International segments. The Southern Africa segment focuses on hospitals, complementary services, and healthcare services. The International segment offers diagnostics services.

Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.