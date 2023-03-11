Lifesci Capital Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO)

Lifesci Capital reissued their outperform rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed (NASDAQ:OBIO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Orchestra BioMed alerts:

Orchestra BioMed Stock Performance

OBIO stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. Orchestra BioMed has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $19.18.

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

Orchestra BioMed Inc is a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy(TM)for the treatment of hypertension and Virtue(R) Sirolimus AngioInfusion(TM) Balloon for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchestra BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.