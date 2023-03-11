LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Posts Earnings Results

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13), Yahoo Finance reports. LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 25.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. LifeStance Health Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of LFST opened at $5.70 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on LFST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.21.

Insider Activity at LifeStance Health Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeStance Health Group

In related news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 122,295 shares of LifeStance Health Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $748,445.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,654,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,605,858.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 16.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFST. Stockbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,202,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,277 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,972,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,536,000. Institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

