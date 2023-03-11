Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.25

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.25 and traded as high as $16.20. Limoneira shares last traded at $15.88, with a volume of 68,642 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital cut their target price on Limoneira from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th.

Get Limoneira alerts:

Limoneira Stock Up 4.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.27. The company has a market cap of $295.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

Limoneira ( NASDAQ:LMNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.96 million. Limoneira had a net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Limoneira

In other Limoneira news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $105,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,323.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $52,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,216,290.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Limoneira by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,066,000 after buying an additional 626,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 0.7% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 627,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limoneira in the second quarter valued at about $3,862,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limoneira

(Get Rating)

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

Read More

