Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Shares of Lipocine stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,969,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,017. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.03. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 474.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,006 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 66,906 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. 12.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lipocine Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Lipocine to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lipocine in a research report on Saturday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. The firm is involved in applying oral drug delivery technology for the development of pharmaceutical products focusing on metabolic and endocrine disorders.

