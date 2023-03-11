Liquity (LQTY) Price Reaches $2.04 on Exchanges

Liquity (LQTY) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Liquity token can now be purchased for $2.04 or 0.00010042 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $185.76 million and $254.00 million worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Liquity has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s launch date was October 15th, 2020. Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,109,187 tokens. Liquity’s official website is www.liquity.org. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official message board is medium.com/liquity. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Liquity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to take out interest-free loans using Ether as collateral. The loans are paid out in a USD-pegged stablecoin called LUSD, and borrowers must maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%. Loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers acting as guarantors. Liquity is a non-custodial, immutable, and governance-free protocol. LUSD can be redeemed at any time against the underlying collateral. LQTY is the secondary token issued by Liquity, capturing fee revenue and incentivizing early adopters and frontends, with a total supply cap of 100,000,000 tokens. For more information on LQTY, see LQTY Rewards and Distribution.”

