LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 246,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,797 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in LKQ were worth $11,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,203,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in LKQ in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,487,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,369,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778,320 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 2.2% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 924,960 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,612,000 after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 371,976 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $20,797,178.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,345,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,057,807.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

LKQ stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $59.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). LKQ had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.76%.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.