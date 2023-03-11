LooksRare Price Tops $0.12 (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 11th. In the last week, LooksRare has traded 24.9% lower against the dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $58.18 million and approximately $9.61 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000612 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LooksRare

LooksRare launched on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

