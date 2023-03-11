Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,077 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.81.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $196.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $205.99 and a 200-day moving average of $201.30. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $238.37. The company has a market cap of $122.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.63% and a negative return on equity of 82.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

