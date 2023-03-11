Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the February 13th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS LUVU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.23. Luvu Brands has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets furnishings for lifestyle and furniture categories. It operates through the following segments: Direct, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct segment includes product sales through five e-commerce sites and a single retail store. The Wholesale segment refers to the Liberator Jaxx and Avana branded products sold to distributors and retailers, purchased products sold to retailers, and private label items sold to other resellers, as well as specialty items that are manufactured in small quantities for certain customers.

