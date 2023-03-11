Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the February 13th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Luvu Brands Price Performance
OTCMKTS LUVU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 2.23. Luvu Brands has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.16.
Luvu Brands Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Luvu Brands (LUVU)
- What the SVB Financial Collapse Means for U.S. Banks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Luvu Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luvu Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.