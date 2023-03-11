LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) vs. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Financial Analysis

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Rating) and Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.0% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for LuxUrban Hotels and Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

LuxUrban Hotels currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 84.45%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria.

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LuxUrban Hotels $21.38 million 3.36 -$2.23 million N/A N/A Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria $814.44 million 0.49 $296.70 million $2.41 2.81

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has higher revenue and earnings than LuxUrban Hotels.

Profitability

This table compares LuxUrban Hotels and Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LuxUrban Hotels -1.95% -46.62% 6.00% Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria 18.69% 9.38% 3.78%

Summary

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria beats LuxUrban Hotels on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LuxUrban Hotels

CorpHousing Group Inc. acquires and manages a portfolio of short-term rental properties in metropolitan cities in the United States. The company operates properties by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market properties to business and vacation travelers under the consumer brand, LuxUrban. As of June 30, 2022, it managed a portfolio of 584 multi-family and hotel units located in metropolitan cities in California, New York, Florida, Washington, Colorado, Massachusetts, and Washington D.C. The company was formerly known as CorpHousing LLC. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business. The Urban and Investment Business segment comprises of Operation Center in Argentina, which includes shopping malls, offices, sales and development, hotels, international operations, entertainment activities, and corporate activities, and Operation Center in Israel, which consists of real estate, supermarkets, telecommunications, insurance, other diverse business, and holding companies activities. The company was founded on December 31, 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

