Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MGU traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 23,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,160. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $26.79.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.
About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
