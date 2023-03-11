Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the February 13th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MGU traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.82. The company had a trading volume of 23,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,160. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.88. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $18.83 and a 12-month high of $26.79.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 185.2% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

