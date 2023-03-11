Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MDGL. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $296.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $294.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $241.64 on Tuesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $315.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of -0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $283.46 and its 200 day moving average is $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.61) by ($0.37). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -19.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $8,224,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.92, for a total value of $3,677,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $8,224,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,489 shares of company stock valued at $20,414,070. 29.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

