Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Short Interest Update

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Magna Gold Stock Performance

Shares of MGLQF traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,892. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. Magna Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.00 and a 12-month high of C$0.66.

About Magna Gold

Magna Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco gold project, which consists of 21 contiguous concessions covering an area of 47,395 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

