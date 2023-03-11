Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Short Interest Update

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 46.9% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Magna Gold Stock Performance
Shares of MGLQF traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,892. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.08. Magna Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.00 and a 12-month high of C$0.66.
About Magna Gold
