MAP Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $245,545.34 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 11th. One MAP Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $77.26 million and $245,545.34 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was November 8th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,607,635,128 tokens. The official website for MAP Protocol is www.mapprotocol.io. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mapprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/@mapprotocolofficial.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc.

DeFi and DEX are the two most important application scenarios of MAP Protocol. The essence of DeFi and DEX can be seen as inter-chain calculation and MAP Protocol provides a powerful chain interoperation function. Through the chain interoperation, different digital assets could be exchanged directly. In addition, MAP Protocol makes DeFi and DEX safer and more efficient.”

