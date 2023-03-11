Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the February 13th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Maris-Tech Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTEK remained flat at $1.06 during midday trading on Friday. 64,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,610. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 11.35. Maris-Tech has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.20.

Maris-Tech Company Profile

Maris-Tech Ltd. designs and manufactures digital video and audio hardware and software solutions for the military and IoT markets worldwide. The company offers intelligent video surveillance solutions, communication technology products, modular video encoding/decoding platform, ultra-low latency streaming solutions, dual channel low power encoder systems, multi channel encoding streaming and recording platform, miniature recording and streaming platforms, and video encoding and decoding platform.

