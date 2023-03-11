Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Maris-Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTEK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the February 13th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Maris-Tech Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MTEK remained flat at $1.06 during midday trading on Friday. 64,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,610. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.77 and a quick ratio of 11.35. Maris-Tech has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.20.
Maris-Tech Company Profile
