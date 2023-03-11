Markforged’s (MKFG) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.70 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Markforged from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Markforged to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Markforged Stock Performance

Markforged stock opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.61. The company has a market cap of $209.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.96. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markforged

Markforged Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Markforged by 554.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Markforged by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Markforged by 73.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

