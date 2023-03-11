Maso Capital Partners Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM)

Maso Capital Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,381 shares during the period. Slam accounts for about 1.0% of Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Maso Capital Partners Ltd’s holdings in Slam were worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Slam by 295.8% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Slam by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 574,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 83,975 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Slam by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,676,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 244,521 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Slam in the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Slam by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 466,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 87,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Slam alerts:

Slam Trading Up 0.2 %

SLAM stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,103. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. Slam Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.60.

Slam Profile

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Slam Corp. (NASDAQ:SLAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Slam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Slam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.